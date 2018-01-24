Longtime volunteer, healthcare administrator named to Mill Creek board

Jeff Harvey and Paul Olivier replace Tom Shipka and John Reagan, who did not seek reappointment to the Mill Creek Park Board

Mill Creek Park: Lanterman's Mill

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There are two new members on the Mill Creek Board of Commissioners.

Judge Robert Rusu named Jeff Harvey and Paul Olivier to the board.

Harvey is the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited and president of the Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley. He has been volunteering at the park for a long time, teaching about wildlife and leading hikes.

Olivier is a senior vice president with Mercy Health/St. Elizabeth Hospital and has been in healthcare administration for over 25 years. He has also served on the boards for the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown CityScape.

Their first meeting is February 12.

