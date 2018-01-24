Man pleads guilty to 2014 Austintown murder

Ricki Williams was accused of the stabbing death of Gina Burger in June 2014 in Austintown

Ricki Williams is charged in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16-year-old Gina Burger.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown capital murder suspect pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges before his case was scheduled to begin.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ricki Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and intimidation.

Williams was accused of the stabbing death of Gina Burger in June 2014 in Austintown.

Prosecutors say the teen’s body was tossed into a dumpster behind Compass West apartments in Austintown. She was recovered days later at a landfill near Grove City, Pa.

Prosecutors say Williams killed Burger after holding her and another woman hostage inside an apartment and forced the other woman to help him put the victim’s body in a portable crib and toss it into a garbage dumpster.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin this week.

Williams will be sentenced early next month.

