NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles doubled up Hubbard this evening, 44-22. Emma Dellinger led the Dragons with 13 points (2-2 FT). Brandi Baker also added 7 points (all of which came in the second quarter) and Madison Johnson tallied 6.

Hubbard was paced by Madison Casey’s 9 points and Marlee Grangle’s 6.

The Lady Red Dragons (6-9) will face Edgewood at home on Saturday. Tomorrow, Hubbard will play host to Lakeside.