Richard Clark Buchanan III Obituary

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 27 at the Lane Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel for Richard Clark Buchanan III. Richard passed away Wednesday morning, January 24, 2018 at Hospice House after a short illness.

He was born January 30, 1982 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the son of the late Richard C. Buchanan, Jr. and Debbie (Hetherington) Moss.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Richard had worked as a forklift operator for four years where he was also a union rep for the UAW Local 1714. Richard also was the owner/operator of Buchanan Design Group for the past five years.

He was a member of the Little Colts Football League and had played football and basketball for Austintown Middle School and Fitch High School.

Richard was a member of the UAW Local 1714 and he enjoyed playing his guitar and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Richard leaves his mother, Debbie Moss (Mickey Guzzo) of Austintown; three sisters, Melissa Buchanan of Youngstown, Tiffany (Paul) Kibler of Yorktown Virginia and Megan Moss (Ben Reynolds) of Agawam, Massachusetts and five nieces and nephews, Daysha and Shayna McConahy, Autumn and Seth Kibler and Lucas Reynolds.

Besides his father, Richard was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Samuel Dunmire and John Hetherington; as well as his paternal grandparents, Richard C., Sr. and Betty Buchanan.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27 at the Lane Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel.