Robert Lee Vesey, Sr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Robert L. Vesey, Sr., 75, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Frank L. and Elizabeth (Francis) Vesey.

On September 19, 1965, Robert married the former Lucille Samuelson. They shared 52 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1961 graduate of Champion High School and retired as owner from Warren Construction in 2008.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard having served from February 26, 1964 until February 25, 1970.

Robert attended Champion Christian Church, he enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, tinkering and woodworking.

Loving memories of Robert will be carried on by his wife, Lucille M. Vesey of Champion, Ohio; three sons, Robert L. (Tammy) Vesey, Jr., Chris (Heather) Vesey and Rick Vesey all of Champion, Ohio; sister, Barbara (Paul) Vesey Burkhart of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kaylee (Andrew) Kalman, Jenna (Blake) Molnar, Nathan (Melissa Chick) Vesey, Bailey Slyk, Chase Vesey, Noah, Nicholas, Chloe, Addison and Owen Vesey and great-grandchildren, Kinsley Kalman and Brock Molnar.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hal Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Christian Church Building Fund, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



