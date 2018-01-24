Salem billing itself as manufacturing hub; more jobs coming

Related Coverage Local furniture polish maker brings business under one roof in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of jobs are being added in Salem over the next few months.

Manufacturers looking to expand are finding new locations in the city.

HK Technologies announced this week that it’s leaving Leetonia and expanding to a new factory near Salem. And, when furniture polish maker Milsek wanted to make a move, the company landed in the city’s industrial park, consolidating from Petersburg and Youngstown.

Now, city leaders say 200 jobs will be coming to the area. A company will be making a major announcement in a few weeks.

Mayor John Berlin says help wanted signs will be out in full force. Right now, there are 7,000 jobs in the city with a population of 12,000. He says the goal is to make sure that everyone in the city who wants a job has one.

“We would like to see zero unemployment in our town, and we are getting closer and closer to that,” Berlin said.

Some cities have reinvented themselves by focusing on technology. Others choose to focus on energy. In Salem, the focus is on their strengths – they make things.

“It’s industry and always has been. The city of Salem has always been an industrial hub. Metals manufacturing has been one of the key players. We also have some plastics,” said Mike Mancuso, executive director of the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center.

By building a support network, the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center has been able to build off that industrial heritage. Mancuso says several hundred new jobs will be announced this year. He’s expecting Salem to benefit from what he calls the “next big thing,” referring to the cracker plant being built just across the state line in Monaca.

“As the cracker plants to south come online over the next four years, the downstream plastics industry is looking for new homes,” Mancuso said.

A natural fit for Salem as those future companies.