Salem business promoter heading south for new position

Mike Mancuso heads up the Sustainability Opportunity Development Center

By Published:
Michael Mancuso is leaving the Salem Opportunity Development Center for a position in North Carolina.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – After four years of heading up business development in the City of Salem, Mike Mancuso announced he’s leaving the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center (SOD).

Mancuso is leaving to become the president and CEO of the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina.

He says he’s leaving the SOD Center in good hands. Bank professional Julie Needs will replace him as executive director.

Needs has a long career in finance, most recently as a branch manager for Home Savings. She says she’s excited to get to work.

“Getting in and continuing what Mike has already started with the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center. He has some great growth going on right now – to continue that growth and to continue the growth within the community,” Needs said.

Needs takes over February 2.

According to the organization’s website, SOD promotes a rich sustainable entrepreneurial environment for the city that supports business and job growth through startups, existing business retention/expansion and attracts outside enterprises looking for a new home.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s