Tate leads Liberty past Champion

Liberty is set to play Campbell Memorial on Saturday.

By Published:
Liberty Leopards High School Basketball - Youngstown, OH

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Leopards used a big third quarter to open up a tie game at the half (22-22) to post their 10th win of the season as Liberty defeated Champion, 58-53. China Tate took game-high honors with her 23 point performance. Nysa Gilchrist added 18 and Sharda Williamson totaled 11 for the home standing Leopards.

Megan Turner led Champion with 20 points. Abby White contributed 14 for the Flashes.

Liberty (10-4) will be matched against Campbell Memorial on Saturday at home. Next up for Champion will be on Monday when they host Niles.

