Toys “R” Us to close more than 180 U.S. stores, 4 in Ohio

The news comes after a brutal year for retailers in the U.S. in which store closings across the country hit a record.

Toys R Us

(CNN) – The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, is looking to close down as many as 182 outlets across the country, according to a court filing late Tuesday.

The filing Tuesday by the company’s lawyers said the decision to shut so many stores was prompted by increased competition and a shift by customers toward online shopping.

The only store set to close in Northeast Ohio is the location in Mentor. Other locations include stores in Dublin, Western Hills and Dayton.

The planned closures, which need court approval, are expected to begin early next month and be mostly completed by the end of April, Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a message to customers posted on the company’s website.

Several other stores will be converted into co-branded Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us outlets, Brandon added.

Toys “R” Us has suffered from fierce competition from fellow retailer Walmart and online giant Amazon that left it reeling under $5 billion in debt.

The company’s same-store sales fell 4.4% in the quarter ended October, with its U.S. stores experiencing a sharper drop of 7%. The toy industry at large is also facing headwinds, with key manufacturers like Lego and Mattel struggling with declining sales.

