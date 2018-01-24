Vets asking pet owners to watch for dog flu, know symptoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The flu is going around, but did you know it can make household pets sick as well?

Dog flu is common this time of year, in the winter months when the air is dryer. It’s similar to the flu in people because it’s also caused by a virus.

Vets are urging pet owners to look for signs of dog flu — runny nose, coughing or sinus infections.

To prevent dog flu, keep pets away from other pets and avoid places like dog parks or obedience schools when it’s cold.

“Keep your dog healthy. Avoid exposure, make sure your dog is up-to-date on all their vaccinations, good nutrition without being overweight,” Dr. Donald Allen said.

Keeping the humidity up in your home can help prevent infection.

Pay extra attention to young dogs just developing their immune systems and older dogs with weaker immune systems.

