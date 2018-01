LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Lordstown is homeless Wednesday night after a fire tore through their home.

Fire crews from three departments were called to help put the fire on Highland Avenue out around 4 p.m.

A woman living in the home smelled smoke when she got out of the shower. She then saw flames near the living room, so she grabbed her two kids and got out safely.

No word on how it started.