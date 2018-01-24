Women accused of forging prescriptions didn’t show up in Niles court

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the women, who are from Illinois

Betty Woodlock, 23, and Alexandrea Delgado, 21, police arrested two women who they said were trying to get codeine cough syrup with forged prescriptions.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of two defendants who didn’t show up for their court hearing in Niles on Wednesday.

Alexandrea Delgado and Betty Woodlock were supposed to be at a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. in Niles Municipal Court.

They were released on bond after their arraignments earlier this month.

Both women, who are from Illinois, are charged with deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

Investigators say they tried to fill a forged prescription for codeine cough syrup at the Giant Eagle on Vienna Avenue. Police said Delgado matched the description of a suspect who tried to do the same thing at the Giant Eagle in Liberty.

Pharmacy employees suspected that the activity was part of a multi-state operation.

Police reported finding several forged prescriptions in the car driven by Woodlock.

