15-year-old Ky. shooting suspect will remain in custody

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – The 15-year-old accused of killing two students and wounding 18 others at a Kentucky high school will remain in custody.

The decision was made on Thursday during the teen’s first court appearance as he faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted first.

Prosecutors have said they want to charge the juvenile, whose identity has yet to be released, as an adult.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said the case will be presented to a grand jury on Feb. 13 where a decision on how the 15-year-old will be charged will be made.

“I want to emphasize that assault first and attempted murder carry the same penalty. The reason for that is that it’s based on the information we have right now. Attempted murder is an offense which takes into account motive and specific intent. Assault first, the elements to that offense, are serious physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument. So as of right now, we believe that the better case is an assault first charge as opposed to attempted murder,” Darnall explained.

The accused teen gunman entered Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday and began firing.

Two students, both 15, were killed. They have since been identified by police as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope.

Visitation for Holt and Cope will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School.

Holt’s funeral will be held on Sunday at Twin Lakes Worship Center at 1 p.m. Cope’s funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

Eighteen others were injured in the mass shooting. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

Five were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Of those five, three have been released. Two others remain at Vanderbilt, one in critical but stable condition and the other in stable condition.