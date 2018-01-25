Agency: Over 50 cats found in East Liverpool hoarding situation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 50 cats were discovered in what Angels for Animals called a hoarding situation in Columbiana County.

Twenty-one of those cats are now at Angels for Animals in Canfield. More of the cats will be removed from a house in East Liverpool next week.

According to the animal agency, the cats were cared for, but the owners simply became overwhelmed and weren’t able to get them all spayed and neutered. That led to the overpopulation.

Some of the cats are now up for adoption, and donations are also being accepted for their care.

“Everybody’s pretty malnourished and will need that kind of care and attention, so a lot of the kittens might be going into foster homes first to be socialized. They haven’t had a super ton of socialization,” said Kennel Manager Cassidy Piskorick.

You can go to angelsforanimals.org to help defray the cost or fill out a pre-adoption form.