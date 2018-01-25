Aggressive dogs in Trumbull County have been captured

The owner of the dogs has been charged

Aggressive dogs in Trumbull County
NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Three aggressive dogs that were roaming Trumbull County have been captured, according to Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The Sheriff’s Office warned the community that the German Shepherds attacked a worker at Venture Plastics in Newton Township. Deputies said they also received reports that the dogs were attacking farm animals on East River Road.

WKBN is working to get more information on the situation. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

