Bonnie Lou Drake Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Bonnie Lou Drake, age 65, of Leavittsburg entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic with her family by her side.

Bonnie was born on April 22, 1952 in Warren the daughter of the late Joseph and Ada Ruth (Moss) Garretson.

She has lived in Leavittsburg most of her life.

Bonnie married Robert Dale Drake on June 5, 1971. Bonnie and Robert were blessed with 30 years of marriage before his passing on August 10, 2001.

Bonnie was a member of the Leavittsburg Church of God and attended the First Community Church in Leavittsburg.

She enjoyed watching movies, playing cards, spending time with her family and she loved her dogs.

Loving memories of Bonnie will be carried on by her daughter, Viney “Sue” Bayley of Leavittsburg; son, Robert D. Drake II of Leavittsburg; sister, June Auker of Marietta; brothers, Tom Lutz of Leavittsburg, Jeff (Suzette) Kole of South Tampa, Florida and Tim (Paula) Church of Warren; grandchildren, Michael Bayley, Anthony Bayley, Rachael Bayley, Sarah Bowker, Tim Fenton, TJ Lutz and Emily Lutz; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Kathryn Joy Drake.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday January 30, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.