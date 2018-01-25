Brookfield’s Alex Clark commits to Walsh

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Senior Alex Clark has committed to play college football at Walsh University.
He is a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2018.
During his senior campaign with the Warriors, Clark rushed for 1,652 yards and a total of fifteen touchdowns.
He was also a forced on the defensive side of the ball. He tallied 54 tackles with four TFL’s and a pair of interceptions.
Clark chose to play for the Cavaliers over Lake Erie College, Westminster, Baldwin Wallace, and Malone.
