Brookfield’s Alex Clark commits to Walsh

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Senior Alex Clark has committed to play college football at Walsh University.

He is a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2018.

During his senior campaign with the Warriors, Clark rushed for 1,652 yards and a total of fifteen touchdowns.

He was also a forced on the defensive side of the ball. He tallied 54 tackles with four TFL’s and a pair of interceptions.

Clark chose to play for the Cavaliers over Lake Erie College, Westminster, Baldwin Wallace, and Malone.