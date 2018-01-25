Cecelia T. Wray Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, for Cecelia T. Wray, 55, who died Thursday evening, January 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born January 3, 1963 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Patricia Mary Wray and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Miss Wray, a homemaker, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan and loved listening to Elvis Presley.

She leaves four brothers, Kenneth P. (Darlene) Wray, Jr. of Kissimmee, Florida, Howard A. Wray of Hubbard, Eric R. (Karen Rizzo) Wray of Fort Mills, North Carolina and Fred Wray of Michigan; five sisters, Mary Ann Wray of Hubbard, Nannette (Fred) DiBlasio of Austintown, Rita C. (Carl) Schulte of Hubbard, Patricia (Bob) Fox of Cortland and Katie (Bob) Nation of Hubbard. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Wray and two nieces, Jennifer Lynn Bondy and Bethany Nation.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 29 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

