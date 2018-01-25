Champion police say 2nd ‘child-luring’ incident was misunderstanding

Related Coverage Champion residents on alert after reports of van driver luring kids

CHAMPION HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s police chief said a reported child-luring incident was only a misunderstanding.

Police received two reports involving vans in which the driver was trying to lure teens into the vehicles.

Police Chief Jeffrey White said the driver of the dark GMC work van was identified and questioned. Investigators determined that the driver was only waving at a teen to pass him, not to come into the van.

Chief White said they’re still pursuing the other case involving the white van and a possible attempt to lure a teen girl.

The 15-year-old girl reported that the driver pulled up next to her as she walked home from Champion High School. She said he tried to get her into the van, which had a gray strip down the side and possible Indiana license plates.

The girl reported that the man was white and in his 50s. She said he he wore a ball cap at the time.