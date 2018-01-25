Deborah L. Briggs Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Deborah L. Briggs, 63, passed away Wednesday evening, January 25, 2018 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Deborah was born on March 31, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carlton and Mary (Gurella) Gardner.

She was a proud homemaker to her loving family.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Craig Briggs; three children; eight grandchildren and her sister and family.

Services for Deborah will be private held at another date and a cremation is entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes in Niles, Ohio.