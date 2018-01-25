Federal judge dismisses $1.5 million lawsuit against Trumbull Co. Engineer

The lawsuit against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith was initially filed in May of 2016

By Published:
An investigation is underway into "alleged illegal activity" involving Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith, according to a judgment entry signed by Trumbull County Court Judge Andrew Logan.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit filed against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith by several current and former employees has been thrown out.

A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the complaint in its entirety with prejudice on Jan. 18.

The lawsuit was initially filed in May of 2016, when employees were seeking $1.5 million in damages, alleging unwarranted disciplinary actions, discriminatory job assignments, termination and an unwarranted civil lawsuit.

All of which were found to have no legal merit.

“The sole intent of these individuals, in our opinion, has been to damage Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith politically and/or to cast a cloud over the Engineer’s Office. These frivolous actions have cost the taxpayers of Trumbull County tens of thousands of dollars to defend,” said Atty. Matt Blair, who represented the Engineer’s Office.

Blair says the Engineer’s Office is reviewing all options including the possibility of filing a lawsuit of their own to be compensated for attorney fees.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s