KOPPEL, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple fire crews were called to a fire at a steel plant in Koppel, Beaver County early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the TMK IPSCO facility on Sixth Avenue, which is formerly known as Koppel Steel.

Smoke could be seen coming from one of the buildings.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.