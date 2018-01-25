Fire forces man from house in Trumbull County

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday

By Published:
A house was heavily damaged in Gustavus Township.

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a home along Davis Peck Road in Gustavus Township.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man who lives there was awakened by smoke alarms. He tried to initially put out the fire himself and went through three extinguishers trying to do it but then ran out of the house to his brother’s home next door and called 911.

The fire may have started in the fireplace, according to firefighters at the scene.

Part of the house sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s