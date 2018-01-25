Gas company to invest $1.9 million in Girard project

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 9,000 feet of new, natural gas pipeline is going to be installed in Girard.

Dominion Energy Ohio announced Thursday it is going to invest $1.9 million into the project to replace pipes installed in the 1940s and 1950s with new, corrosion-resistant plastic and coated steel natural gas lines.

There will be two separate projects within the city.

Construction is scheduled to begin January 29 at the intersection of Maple Avenue and St. Clair Street and will conclude on or about February 19, weather permitting.

The second project is scheduled to begin February 20 on South State Street and is expected to conclude in May.

Once the work is complete, restoration would begin as soon as weather permits, including sidewalks, driveways and approaches. Typical yard restoration is limited to grading and seeding.

There will be Informational signs in the area where work is being performed. Further details will be available online at www.dom.com, keyword:Pipeline Replacement, and by calling Dominion, toll-free, at 1-800-362-7557, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Customer also may send questions by e-mail to Dominion’s Ohio Construction Support Department at OhioConstructionSupport@dom.com.