Gloria Jane Pash Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Gloria Jane Pash 92, of Salem, died at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, January 25 at at her home.

She was born on December 26, 1925, in Irwin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold E and Susanna “Ruth” (Plues) Keefer, Sr.

The family moved to Salem she was five years old.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pash, whom she married in 1946 and who died in January of 2008. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Keefer, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Pash and Barry (Tara) Pash both of Salem; her grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Goodman and Justice (Eve) Pash and great-granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Goodman.

A private family service with be held at a later date at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Salem, Ohio police department k-nine unit, 231 S Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

