Governor selects Youngstown judge for Ohio Supreme Court

Judge Mary DeGenaro fills the seat to be left vacant Friday by retiring Justice William O'Neill

Kasich on Thursday announced the selection of Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

Kasich on Thursday announced the selection of Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

DeGenaro fills the seat to be left vacant Friday by retiring Justice William O’Neill.

Kasich said DeGenaro is someone who will make decisions according to the law and not on a partisan basis. Kasich said that approach is important given today’s increasingly divided politics.

O’Neill is running for Ohio governor as a Democrat. Some Republican lawmakers have tried to oust O’Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.

O’Neill has said he isn’t officially a candidate until he files early in February.

