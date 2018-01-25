ICE: Youngstown businessman will be deported

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi will be deported, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE sent out an update on Thursday, saying that after a review of Adi’s case, it has chosen not to grant a stay of removal.

Officials with ICE arrested Adi last week when he showed up for a hearing on his immigration status. He was scheduled to be deported and had been planned to leave for his native country of Jordan, but ICE granted a temporary stay.

Then, when family members believed that he would be released, he was transferred to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

During that time, Adi has been on a hunger strike, protesting the actions of ICE.

In its update, ICE said Adi ate on Wednesday and was removed from hunger-strike protocols. Officials are continuing to monitor him closely.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years. Immigration officials determined that his marriage to a woman in 1980 was a “sham” based on a signed affidavit from the woman saying she married Adi to help him stay in the U.S., according to court documents. The woman later recanted her statement.

Court records also indicate that Adi abandoned his lawful permanent residence status, which was granted during his marriage to his first wife, by moving to Brazil with his current wife in 1988 and remaining outside of the U.S. until they returned in 1992. Two years after their return, his wife filed the first of three unsuccessful I-130 petitions for permanent residence status on Adi’s behalf.

ICE said Adi’s case has been reviewed by immigration courts, federal appeals courts and U.S. district court.

“In each review, the courts have uniformly held that [Adi] does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S.,” the statement read.

ICE will not say when he will be deported, due to “security concerns.”