Jackson-Milton wins 24th straight regular season game



NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton topped Mineral Ridge 49-34 in girls’ high school basketball action Thursday night.

The Blue Jays have now won 24 consecutive regular season games dating back to January 9, 2017.

Jackson-Milton wins their 15th game of the season and 15th game in a row this year. The Blue Jays have not lost a league game in the ITCL or MVAC since February 10, 2015.

Abigail Spalding led the Blue Jays with 14 points, while Michaelina Terranova added 13 points in the victory.

Alexa Harkins led the Rams with a game-high 20 points.

Mineral Ridge drops to 7-9 overall and 5-6 in the MVAC.

Jackson-Milton improves to 15-0, and 11-0 in MVAC action.