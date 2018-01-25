Mahoning County indictments: January 25, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 25, 2018:

Deanne N. Hartman: Violating a protection order

Tyler D. Yoho: Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of endangering children and one count of OVI

Odice Anderson: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, theft and obstructing official business

Trina Autry: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Shay Brown: Possession of cocaine

Brailyn Brown: Possession of heroin and possession of drugs

Shannon Plater: Possession of cocaine

Jamarius Abrams and Jamalia Abrams: Two counts of robbery and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Richard S. Cummings: Theft from elderly

Lewis D. Deloach: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and two counts of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance with forfeiture specifications

Matthew Porter: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Russell U. Sullivan: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

John Melvin Allen, Jr.: Grand theft and theft

Robbie L. Davis, IV: Felonious assault

Wendy A. Wolfgang: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jeffrey A. Woods: Retaliation, menacing by stalking, obstructing official business and criminal damaging or endangering

Gregory Horne: Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, robbery with repeat violent offender specifications and attempted tampering with evidence

Troy Keslar: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and OVI

Quentin Jones: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine

Tyrell Rodgers: Two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and criminal damaging or endangering

David Hall: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.