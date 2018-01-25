Mahoning County welcomes group of new US citizens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, people who left nine countries to come to America became U.S. citizens in Youngstown.

The process takes time and is not complete until there’s a naturalization ceremony.

But after that ceremony, they can officially call themselves “Americans.”

“You’re choosing to become a citizen of a country that allows you to form and hold your own beliefs and opinions,” said Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu.



Thursday, they took an Oath of Allegiance to the United States.

For Joe Odonkor who came from Ghana, it represented freedom.

“I’m free to move and do everything as a citizen of America,” he said. “I will enjoy everything that a citizen of America enjoys, so I’m so grateful,” he said.

Tatiana Kukleva left Russia and came to the U.S. in 2013. In 2016, she applied to become a citizen.

“I like climate. I like Mill Creek Park. I like this place. Really, for me, it’s home now,” she said.

It took her a year to complete the process, which includes learning English and knowing how the government works in America.

“It wasn’t difficult passing the English test, speaking English, but I certainly had to study American history,” said William Bailey, who came from the United Kingdom.

Bailey married an American, just like some of the others at the ceremony.

After becoming new Americans, many of them immediately registered to vote.

Cynthia Rogers moved from Canada 20 years ago. She has already been involved in politics.

“I worked on Mayor William’s campaign. I worked on levies, but I never had an opportunity to vote on the stuff that I was working on,” she said.

The new citizens can vote in May.

They took home with them a small flag to remind them of their big dream which has become a reality — to become an American.