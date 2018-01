YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Thursday, January 25, 2018, Martin Humphries, age 86, passed away at home with family.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 21, 1931 to Arthur and Mary (Kopeck) Humphries.

Martin is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon (Newman) Humphries of Youngstown; his children and grandchildren.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.