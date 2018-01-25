Patricia Lee Naples Obituary

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio – Patricia Lee Naples, 70, passed away late Thursday morning, January 25, 2018, at Northside Regional Medical Center following a courageous battle with lymphoma.

Patricia was born February 7, 1947, in Salem, a daughter of the late Patsy and Dorothy Cromwell Nocera and lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of Salem High School and was a beautician and a hairdresser for more than 20 years.

Mrs. Naples was an avid reader and enjoyed gospel music. In her younger years, she played piano and accordion, was an active water skier and ice skater and she modeled hairstyles locally and in New York City. Patricia also spent time as a lifeguard and she enjoyed golfing in her younger days.

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle in Austintown.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 30 years, Philip J. Naples, whom she married May 17, 1988; her daughter, Kimberly (Bob) Brooks of Springfield, Ohio and a brother, Michael Nocera of Louisville, Ohio.

Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 2 p.m., Monday, January 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515 or to the Hope Center, 835 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514.

Patricia’s family sends special thanks to the staff at Northside Regional Medical Center, Same Day Care and also to the staff with the Hope Center, for the kindness shown and care given to Patricia and her family during her illness.

