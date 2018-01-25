Quicken Loans Arena upgrades coming this season

The Cavaliers said Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up on Feb. 5

By Published:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced plans for a $140 million project to renovate Quicken Loans Arena, their downtown home since 1994.
Photos courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers officials say a $140 million renovation project for Quicken Loans Arena will begin next month.

The Cavaliers said Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up on Feb. 5.

Officials say the project’s initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and affect entrances and exits for fans attending events at the arena. There also will be changes in vehicle traffic patterns in the arena area that will last until approximately mid-2019.

The Cavs say the expansion of the north side of the arena will add an atrium space of roughly 42,500 square feet (3,948 sq. meters) that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add about 6,300 square feet (585 sq. meters) to the arena’s main concourse.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s