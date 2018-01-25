Republican leader, Adi’s friend: ‘Would you want your loved one…in that situation?’

Tracey Winbush talks about the deportation of her friend, Amer Al Adi, from Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tracey Winbush is the vice chair of the Mahoning County Republican Party and is on the board of elections. She’s also a close personal friend of Amer “Al” Adi, the Youngstown businessman being deported to Jordan.

Even though she might say she’s not emotional, that all changes once she starts talking about him.

At a vigil Wednesday night in Youngstown, Winbush’s voice cracked as she expressed her frustration about not being able to help her friend.

She’s politically connected and said she’s called in all her favors, but still can’t get Adi released from jail.

So is it time to let him go?

“I don’t know if it’s time to let him go,” Winbush said. “But if you’re going to incarcerate him, then let him go…He was in a prison. He’s in isolation. I mean, think about it. Would you want your loved one, your friend or yourself in that situation?”

Winbush is also unhappy with the U.S. Congress. She can’t believe they’re playing politics with immigration and said if they can’t agree, they should get rid of all of them.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Thursday that after a review of Adi’s case, he will be deported.

