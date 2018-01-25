Robert H. Clark Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Robert Clark of Lisbon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Arrangements are being made by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.
LISBON, Ohio – Robert Clark of Lisbon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Arrangements are being made by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use