Student charged in bullying incident at Ohio school reeling from recent suicides

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Another incident related to a Stark County Perry Township school led police to charge a juvenile with criminal mischief.

WEWS in Cleveland reports that police began investigating on January 19 after female sanitary products were found on top of a car smothered in ketchup. The car belonged to the family of a student at a Perry Township school, according to a Facebook post about the incident.

Police say multiple people reached out to the department during the days after the incident, “expressing their concern for this case to be solved.”

During the investigation, an adult was also arrested for obstructing official business after providing information to officers that was not true.

This is just the latest in a string of bullying and other cases out of Perry Township schools that have come to light recently. Just Tuesday, a student was arrested for threatening to “Columbine the school,” referring to Perry High School.

The school district has also made headlines recently, reaching a total of six students who have committed suicide in the last five months. The community is blaming bullying.