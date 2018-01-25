Suitcase full of pot seized in Cuyahoga County

MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers discovered over $96,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Cuyahoga County Monday.

Troopers said they pulled over a Jeep driven by Jessica Strother, 28, of Cleveland on Interstate 71 for speeding.

Officers smelled marijuana and called in a drug-sniffing dog that alerted troopers that something was inside the vehicle.

Troopers found 24 pounds of marijuana inside a suitcase.

Strother was charged with drug trafficking and possession. She is being held in the Medina County Jail.