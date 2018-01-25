Terrance R. Mock Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2018, at the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St, Boardman, Ohio, celebrated by Jim Mock for Terrance R. Mock, 77, who passed peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Terry was born November 22, 1940 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Viola (Craig) Mock.

Terry was a graduate of The Rayen High School, after graduation he went on to serve his country, for four years, in the United States Army.

On March 18, 1968, Terry married his beloved wife Judy.

Terry worked with International Laborer’s Union #125. He spent 50 years there employed as a laborer, then serving as the recording secretary and secretary/treasurer.

Terry was a great cook and will be remembered for years for his famous cocoa fudge.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and New York Yankee fan, he also enjoyed going to the casino and playing the lottery.

But, Terry’s greatest love was his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, the former Judy Flickinger; his children, Rodney Mock of Campbell, Brenda (Brian) Lobaugh of Zanesville and Terry Lee of Lubbock, Texas; his grandchildren Brian, Brandi, Ashley, Amber, Ashley, Nicholas, Kayla, Anthony and LeeAnn; 19 great-grandchildren, including his special great-granddaughter Lexi, who he helped raise; one great-great grandson; his siblings Jimmy, Bobby, Ronnie, Sandy Bonnie and Yolanda.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Gordon, Jerry, Billy, and Judy.

The Mock family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday evening prior to the service.

Military honors will be rendered following the service in Terry’s honor.

Burial will take place at Petersburg Cemetery.

Visit http://www.waskofamily.com to view the obituary and send the Mock family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.