Thelma L. Yarwick Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Thelma L. Yarwick, 94, of Boardman died early Thursday morning, January 25, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Thelma was born April 3, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lon S. and Minta (Wulfert) Shilling and was a lifelong area resident.

Thelma was a member of Wedgewood E.C. Church and had volunteered sewing “Burden Bears” for Hospice of the Valley.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Thelma leaves her daughter, Barbara Thomas of Boardman; a son, William Hartman of Akron; a stepdaughter, Marilyn Pavlov of New Springfield; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Thelma also leaves her sister, Caroline Wilt of California.

Besides her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, John Yarwick; three brothers, Warren Shilling, Theodore Shilling and Calvin Shilling; three sisters, Ileen Taylor, Adalene Carlson and Agnes Sipe and a great-grandson, Jon Green.

There will be a private memorial service for the family at a later date.

