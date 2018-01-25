Trend Tracker: Winter is far from over

Click on the video above for a look at Trend Tracker through the first part of February.

Better weather into Friday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will stay dry through early Saturday morning.

Rain showers return Saturday with temperatures in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures into Sunday with a small risk for an isolated shower.

Colder early next week with snow showers Monday into Tuesday.  Warming up through the end of the week.

TREND TRACKER
Temperatures will be up and down next week. Keeping an eye on a late week storm system. This will bring the chance for snow into the Groundhog day. Colder air will start pushing out of Canada as we go into the month of February. It will fight with warm air to our south for a week or so. This will result in waves of cold breaking away from the big cold pool to our north. Each can bring rain to snow showers. Temperatures will drop with each wave. The frigid cold air will win into the middle of the month. Winter is far from over.

