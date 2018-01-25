Video: Youngstown street department worker begs for more trucks, men



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jim Mamonis has worked for the Youngstown City Street Department for 32 years and on Thursday night, he was able to speak his mind about how the city handles snowy roads.

“I have to stick up for 32 years of my life that I’ve given to Youngstown Street Department, and Youngstown Street Department — as far as the mayor, council people, everybody else as far as financing — has done nothing for me.”

Youngstown covers 1,100 miles of roads. To compare, Austintown has 116 miles of township roads and Boardman is at 144, according to the communities’ websites.

“If you seriously care, like I do, about the Youngstown Street Department, two things — all you need is two things. Vehicles and more men.”

Mamonis said the department is understaffed and working with trucks that are around 20 years old.

“We’ve got trucks that are so old, thank god it didn’t snow again after this snow that just fell.”

This past snowstorm, the department was down from 13 trucks to eight and if it snowed again, he said crews would’ve been down to just three of the newest trucks.

Mamonis said they’re often passed up for money because they’re not considered an emergency department.

“If we don’t plow the snow, the cops don’t get to the properties, the fire department don’t get to the fires. We are a safety thing.”

He even invited the public to come and see the trucks they’re working with.

“The people of Youngstown are going to say I’m not doing my job?” Mamonis said. “Anybody in the whole City of Youngstown, come down to the street department. We’re not there having coffee.”

Mamonis said his men work 12-hour days to keep up with the snow.

He guaranteed council members that with more men and the right equipment, his crews could clear the city’s roads, no problem.

“I’ll put my guys in new trucks against anybody in this city and we’ll plow them right out of the way.”

