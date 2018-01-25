Walmart lays off workers at its corporate headquarters

The company is trimming jobs in its global business, finance, human resources, merchandise, real estate and technology divisions

By Published: Updated:
walmart generic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is laying off workers at its Arkansas headquarters this week.

The company is trimming jobs in its global business, finance, human resources, merchandise, real estate and technology divisions.

Bentonville Mayor Bob McCaslin’s office said Thursday that there would be fewer than 500 total job losses at Walmart’s home office.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the company is “restructuring and streamlining” its teams before its fiscal year ends next Wednesday.

Some workers in the marketing division were laid off Wednesday and Hargrove says there will be a small number of layoffs Friday if the cuts aren’t completed Thursday.

The company will pay dismissed workers up to 60 days’ pay and help them find new jobs. Hargrove says eligible employees will also still receive their fiscal year-end bonus.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s