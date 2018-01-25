Wanda B. Salen Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Wanda B. Salen, 94, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born September 22, 2018 in Midway, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank C. and Cora (Davidson) Boles.

She was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aid.

Wanda had worked for 30 years in retail and before that at the Ravenna Arsenal.

A beautiful lady who loved life, she enjoyed sewing, bowling, traveling and dancing.

Fond memories of Wanda live on with her two children, Dennis (Paula) Salen of Austintown and Deborah Salen-Conte of Champion; four grandchildren, Shawna Bash, Kim (Trevor) Robinson, Lindsay (Andy) Holsopple and Brandon Salen and seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ayla, Lyle, Eric, Konner, Brayden and Jaxon.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Charles M. Salen; her twin sister, Wilda and her brother, Norvel.

Cremation is taking place.

According to her wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.