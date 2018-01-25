Warren crime activity: Police say woman tried stealing food for boyfriend’s ‘nice dinner’

Thursday, January 18

8:15 a.m. – W. Market Street and Iowa Avenue NW, Luther Simmons, 50, arrested on warrants and charged with falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped Simmons, who was walking in the road, and he gave them a fake name, police said. They found a crack pipe in his pocket, according to a report.

Friday, January 19

2:06 a.m. – 500 block of Fourth St. SW, reported home burglary.

Saturday, January 20

3:15 a.m. – 2900 block of Dunstan Dr. NW, Darrell Smith, 25, arrested and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct; Sabrina Nicholson, 22, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants and charged with possession of drugs and falsification; Colton Elser, 19, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police responded to a domestic call and said when they arrived, a car carrying Smith and Nicholson “peeled out of the parking lot.” It led officers on a chase to Fast Fuel on Parkman Road, according to a police report. Police said Smith had drug items in his pocket and yelled at and threatened officers. They said Nicholson gave them a fake name and later at the jail, officers found drugs on her. Elser arrived on scene at Fast Fuel and began yelling and disrupting officers, police said.

6 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave., DeAnn Vadas, 47, charged with theft. While in Giant Eagle, deputies said they caught Vadas hiding crab legs under her clothing. When they confronted her about it, she said she was stupid but just wanted to make her boyfriend — who had just gotten out of prison — a nice dinner, according to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report.**

6:01 p.m. – 100 block of Hilda St. SE, police filed arrest warrants for Lyndal Kimble, Jr., 22, and Darren Pierce, 21. Officers say Kimble and Pierce were in a car that was pulled over in November. Inside were numerous drugs, including over 1,100 grams of marijuana, 59 grams of suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, 27 Tramadol pills, thousands of dollars in cash and a handgun. At the time of the discovery, police released the two men pending drug lab test results.

Sunday, January 21

12:15 a.m. – 1200 block of Niles Rd. SE, the victim said an unknown man shot through a side door after the victim shut it on him. He was not seriously injured.

11:30 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., robbery at Sunoco.

Monday, January 22

5:30 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., robbery at Sunoco. Employees said the suspect was the same man as the night before.

3 p.m. – 1500 block of Homewood Ave. SE, a man who buys and sells antiques said a man who contacted him about a sale pulled a knife on him and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any, the man lunged at him and tried to stab him in the neck, police said. He was not seriously injured.

Tuesday, January 23

1 a.m. – 400 block of Washington St. NE, reported apartment burglary.

3:45 p.m. – 2200 block of Atlantic St. NE, police said an angry mother threatened Lincoln Elementary School and its staff. She was upset about the mistreatment of her daughter on the bus, according to a police report.

Wednesday, January 24

3:51 p.m. – 300 block of Scott St. NE, Rochelle Wentworth, 47, arrested on a warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

**Editor’s note: This incident was investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office in Warren.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: