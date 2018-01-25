Youngstown’s plow problem, according to a street department worker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown leaders hashed out issues with snow removal during a routine safety meeting Thursday night. The session ended. Everyone was packing up to go home. But the conversation was far from over.

“I wanted to leave here and say nothing, OK? But the guy that I am, I can’t do that,” said Jim Mamonis, who has worked for the Youngstown Street Department for 32 years.

Last week, many residents were angry about the lack of streets being plowed in the city. WKBN’s newsroom took many complaints, and so did Youngstown City Council.

Mamonis is angry that plow drivers are taking heat from the city and community. He said workers are doing the best they can with failing equipment and dwindling manpower.

“We got trucks up there that are from 1999, 1987.”

Video: Youngstown street department worker begs for more trucks, men

He said it’s a good thing we didn’t get any more snow.

“We went from 13 trucks to eight trucks. If it had snowed again, guess how many trucks you would’ve had? Three.”

“We know you’re in demand,” said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver. “We know you don’t have enough equipment, so our job here today is to try to rectify that problem.”

Mamonis said even the street department’s building is having issues.

“I’m punching out and the water’s leaking on my head.”

Youngstown City Street Department Head Chuck Shasho was at the meeting. He was there when Mamonis started voicing his complaints, but left before he finished.

WKBN called Shasho to ask why he didn’t stay and he told us, “The meeting was adjourned, so I left.”

For Mamonis, the solution to the city’s plowing problem is simple.

“Just give us the equipment we need and some more bodies, and we’ll roll this city in no time. Guaranteed,” he said.

Shasho said he respects Mamonis’ passion for the department and that he voiced valid concerns. However, Shasho said, “Mamonis got his opinion and that’s that.”

