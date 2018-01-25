YSU Women win thriller against Northern Kentucky



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women held off Northern Kentucky 54-51 Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Indiya Benjamin hit a go-ahead floater with 24.7 seconds left, and later game up with the game-ending steal in the final seconds to seal the victory for the Penguins.

Morgan Olson led YSU with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Sarah Cash tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, while Benjamin chipped in with seven points and six assists.

Molly Glick scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Norse.

Northern Kentucky drops to 5-15 on the season and 3-6 in the Horizon League.

YSU improves to 8-12 on the campaign, and 4-5 in Horizon League action.