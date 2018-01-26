Abramovich pours in 19 as Champion rallies past Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion boys basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Campbell, 55-48 Friday at Campbell Memorial High School.

The Golden Flashes trailed 25-22 at halftime, but outscored the Red Devils by ten in the second half to secure the victory.

Joe Abramovich led all scorers with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Chase Wheelock and Drake Batcho also chipped in 10 points apiece.

Campbell was led by Nikolas Kouros with 16 points, while Raesean Hicks had 11 points.

With the win, Champion improves to 9-6 on the season, while Campbell drops to 6-7 overall.