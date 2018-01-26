Austintown crime activity: 2 arrested after large bar fight

Friday, Jan. 19

8:21 p.m. – 4300 block of Kirk Rd., Christopher Giles, 42, of Canfield, arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing and telephone harassment charges near Austintown Bounce.

Saturday, Jan. 20

2:59 a.m. – 900 block of Compass West, Jason Dirocco, 26, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received a report of a person sleeping behind the wheel of a running parked car. Police said Dirocco told them he was in the car due to an argument with a woman in the apartment complex. Police said he had a glass crack pipe.

Sunday, Jan. 21

1:42 a.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Donald Ellashek, 37, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest; Patrick McNamara, 48, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault. Police responded to the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grille for a reported fight between McNamara, Ellashek and others. Police said McNamara was kicking another man when officers arrived and one man said McNamara bit him. Police said the group involved was yelling and had to be told to quiet down. At that time, police said Ellashek stepped toward an officer and said, “Don’t yell at my wife or I’ll slap you.” Police said Ellashek then resisted arrest and continued making threats toward officers and using racial slurs.

Monday, Jan. 22

5:01 p.m. – S. Meridian Rd. and Mahoning Ave., Jonathan Brown, 50, arrested and charged with failure to comply, driving under suspension and a turn signal violation. Police tried to pull a vehicle over and said the driver started to slow down, then speed and drive away. Police said as the driver — identified as Brown — continued driving, he kept looking back at the officer who was trying to pull him over. He was arrested after pulling into the parking lot of the Periscoop Bar, where he tried to walk into the bar. When questioned about why he didn’t stop, Brown told police, “I didn’t stop because I wanted to get my girlfriend her car back,” according to a police report.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

5:48 a.m. – 3900 block of Cannon Rd., a man reported that someone stole a magazine for a Glock handgun, a duffel bag and loose coins from his truck, which was locked. Police couldn’t figure out how someone got inside the truck. The items, along with other things, were later found near a fence on New Rd.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

