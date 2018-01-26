Batt, Greenville top Sharpsville

SHARPSVILLE, PA (WKBN)-Greenville’s Joe Batt surpassed 1,400-career points Friday night as he helped the Trojans get past Sharpsville 64-58.
Batt hit the mark in the 2nd quarter of the game getting a lay-up to go plus the foul. He completed the three-point play and ended with 27 points.
Two others reached double-figures as Michael Blaney had 13 and Tyler Kincaid added 11.
The win improves Greenville to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in Region 2 action.
Sharpsville falls to 7-7 overall and 3-6 in region play..