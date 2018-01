HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Hickory took a 10-point lead into halftime and never looked back as the Hornets topped Farrell Friday night 64-47.

Four Hornets scored in double-figures led by Brandon Beader with 16, while Donald Whitehead had 15, Jon Walsh with 13 and Peyton Mele chipped in 10.

For Farrell, Eric Hopson led the Steelers with 16, while Kyi Wright had 13.

Hickory improves to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in Region 5 while Farrell drops to 3-12 and 2-7 in region play.